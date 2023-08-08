Home States Tamil Nadu

Siblings from goatherd family in TN clear NEET

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  It was a double delight for a goatherd family, residing in Navaneethakrishnapuram village of Tenkasi district after two children from the same family secured MBBS and B VSc seats. The children, S Murugaraj and S Muthulakshmi study in a government-aided school in Sankarankovil. 

S MUTHULAKSHMI

“Murugaraj’s father Shanmugasamy resides in Navaneethakrishnapuram village and rears about 80 goats. Murugaraj scored 561 in Class 12 and wanted to become a doctor. In his first NEET attempt, he scored 340 marks missing out on an MBBS seat.

Hence, Shamugasamy enrolled Murugaraj in a NEET coaching centre functioning in Sankarankovil. This time, he scored 572 marks and secured an MBBS seat at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Shanmugasamy’s daughter S Muthulakshmi secured third position in the state, as per the rank list released by Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University, qualifying for the B VSc course. Muthulakshmi scored 583 marks in the Class 12 examinations with centum in biology, maths, physics and chemistry.

