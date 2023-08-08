Home States Tamil Nadu

Six Class 11 students in TN miss retest due to 'server error' 

Official sources said, about 90 students, out of a total of 206, in the school had failed Class 11.

Published: 08th August 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kandachipuram government boys higher secondary school

Kandachipuram government boys higher secondary school

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  Six students from Kandachipuram government boys higher secondary school were close to repeating their Class 11 after the school authorities missed out on registering their names for the supplementary examination. While the school maintains 'server error' as the reason behind missing out on the students, the parent of one boy alleged caste discrimination.

Official sources said, about 90 students, out of a total of 206, in the school had failed Class 11. The school administration had applied for the supplementary exam in the second week of May, leaving out eight long-absentee students from the lot, sources said. The school should have registered the rest of the 82 students, but it was only after the admit cards arrived in July, did the teachers realised that six students had been left out.

Subsequently, D Christina* (name changed), parent of one of those left out, filed a complaint to the Chief Minister's cell, stating that despite paying a retest fee of `305, her son's application was not registered. "This was motivated by the computer science teacher in the school who was responsible for registering the applications for the exams because when I went to the school to inquire about the issue, the teacher, Guru, spoke harshly about my son's education," she alleged in the petition. The document also accused the teacher and the Headmaster of purposefully doing this to her son, since they are Dalits.

Responding to the issue, the district education officer, who did not want to be named, told TNIE, "During the departmental investigation the teachers were asked about missing six students' applications for the retest, on Monday. They blamed the erroneous server of the school education department website." The DEO added dismissed allegations of caste bias behind the incident, as the six students belonged to different communities, including MBC and SC.

"However, a further probe by the chief educational officer in the coming days will determine if the teachers are responsible for this error. Beyond the issue, the students will continue with their Class 12, and their higher education will not be affected," the DEO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandachipuram government boys higher secondary school
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp