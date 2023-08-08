Tamil Nadu may see light to moderate rain in the week ahead

Home States Tamil Nadu

Despite the possibility of rain, the maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to be between 37˚C - 38˚C.

Chennai rains

The spell of rains may not bring down the temperatures by much. (FilePhoto | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a week of hot weather, parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness light to moderate rain in the coming week, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai

In Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Light/moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas on Wednesday, followed by light rains without thunderstorms on August 10.

MADHAV GADGIL COLUMN | Global Climate Change: Reality check for India

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 37 ˚C. Despite the possibility of rain, the maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to be between 37˚C - 38˚C. Chennai, this year, witnessed the hottest August since 2004.

Palayamkottai recorded the highest in the state with a maximum temperature of 40.0 ˚C (4.8˚C departure from normal temperature) on Tuesday, according to the IMD Bulletin. Across Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 37˚C - 39˚C, about 2-4˚C above normal at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu during the next 2 days.

ALSO READ | Frightening cost of climate change India has to pay

Due to hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu during the next two days, according to the MET department.

