TN cop’s communal audio clip goes viral, suspended

Published: 08th August 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An inspector attached to Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has been suspended on Monday for allegedly sending an audio clip on a Whatsapp group that hurt the religious sentiments of another member of the group.

The action against police inspector P Rajendran (1999 SI batch) was taken after the audio clip came to the knowledge of senior police officials. Following the orders of Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) NM Mylvahanan placed Rajendran under suspension pending departmental inquiry. No FIR has been filed yet. 

A week ago, retired SI Christopher, who is a priest now, sent a video song about Christianity in the Whatsapp group where Rajendran is a member. Enraged over the video, Rajendran responded with a voice message, “We [Hindus] have demolished a masjid and are now building a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram. We’ll bring ‘sengol’ to Parliament. Try to stop us if you [Christians and Muslims] can. We’ll make Ramrajya happen. If you [Christopher] keep sending such songs, I will start sending songs about Hinduism.”

He ended the note by saying that it was wrong to send the song.

