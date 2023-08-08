Woman held in TN for cheating businessman of`12.5 lakh 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 30-year-old woman from Sivakasi was arrested on Sunday for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 12.5 lakh under the pretext of getting him gold in an auction. According to sources, Ramesh (41), a businessman from Erode, was befriended by Petchiammal through Facebook.



"Petchiammal claimed to be a gold jewellery appraiser at a cooperative bank in Sivakasi and told Ramesh that she could help him get the gold that is being auctioned at the bank. She also sent him pictures of the gold on WhatsApp. Ramesh who believed Petchiammal, came to Sivakasi on Friday along with his friends. Ramesh then handed over the amount to her near the Sivakasi Old Bus Stand, following which Petchiammal made Ramesh wait in front of the bank and left the spot assuring him that she would return with the gold from the bank," sources added.



Sources further said after Petchiammal didn't return for a long time, Ramesh realised that he was cheated and filed a complaint at the Sivakasi Town Police station. Following the complaint, the police registered a case and after an inquiry, Petchiammal was arrested and remanded under judicial custody.

