Woman's death in TN: Kin allege suicide, blame brother-in-law

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Two days after a woman died near Kanjaur, a family of the deceased, V Lakshmi (26), accused her brother-in-law of sexually harassing her. They also dismissed her death as suicide. As a result, the accused, Vimal, was detained, on Monday.



Lakshmi, from Narasinganur near Vikrawandi, lived with her son and in-laws, while her husband works abroad. On Friday, she was admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam with burnt injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. Her in-laws claimed a fire accident occurred while she was cooking. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.



During the funeral procession at Narasinganur village, Lakshmi's relatives alleged that Vimal subjected her to sexual harassment, which led her to kill herself. They protested and blocked the Gingee to Villupuram road. The Kanjanur police pacified the protesters and dispersed them. On Monday morning, they detained Vimal.



Police told TNIE, "Lakshmi's own statement indicated an accidental fire while cooking. As such, we have registered a case of a fire accident and initiated an inquiry. Despite this, due to the doubts raised by her parents, we are exploring other possible angles." The complete autopsy report is awaited, he added.

