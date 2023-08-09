Home States Tamil Nadu

128 residents of Tamil Nadu's Thanthai Periyar Nagar held for staging sit-in stir

The villagers said, despite submitting multiple petitions to the Kovilpatti union office officials, no action has been taken yet.

Published: 09th August 2023 05:45 AM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The residents of the Thanthai Periyar Nagar in Pandavarmangalam village panchayat resorted to a sit-in stir at the Kovilpatti union office on Tuesday, demanding the officials concerned to provide them with a property tax receipt for their houses.

According to sources, the protesters claimed that of the 350 houses in the Nagar, the village authorities had issued property tax receipts for only 150 houses. At least 200 houses have no property tax receipt, so far, which has left the residents in the lurch as they are unable to get power supply for their houses," sources said.

The villagers said, despite submitting multiple petitions to the Kovilpatti union office officials, no action has been taken yet. "Above all, the students of Class 10, 11, and 12 residing in Periyar Nagar are badly affected due to the lack of power supply to their houses," they added.

Sources said the residents entered the union office along with their children and kitchen utensils and began cooking before the Kovilpatti police intercepted and stopped them from proceeding. In connection with the protest, the police arrested over 128 persons, including 80 women who participated in the agitation.

