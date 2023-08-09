Home States Tamil Nadu

25-ft watch towers to boost surveillance across Coimbatore city

"Given the challenges we face, we began constructing a permanent watch tower with full monitoring facilities," said G Palaniammal, Inspector of Kattoor police station.

Published: 09th August 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

To bolster its crime prevention efforts, Coimbatore city police has started building permanent 25-ft watch towers in commercial areas where people gather in large numbers.

To bolster its crime prevention efforts, Coimbatore city police has started building permanent 25-ft watch towers in commercial areas where people gather in large numbers.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To bolster its crime prevention efforts, Coimbatore city police has started building permanent 25-ft watch towers in commercial areas where people gather in large numbers. Work is underway on building a two-tier watch tower in the Gandhipuram town bus terminal. A senior police officer said the watch tower is being installed with contributions from sponsors.

“There is an increase in criminal activities such as mobile phone snatching and contraband sales in the bus stand and surrounding areas despite the presence of several CCTV cameras. At least 20 personnel have to be deployed in the bus stand all the time. Given the challenges we face, we began constructing a permanent watch tower with full monitoring facilities,” said G Palaniammal, Inspector of Kattoor police station.

She said personnel who would be deployed in the watch tower would be able to monitor the entire area with an aerial view and also handle the CCTV recordings from the tower.  “As many as 30 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the Gandhipuram bus stand.

The camera feed will be displayed in the watch tower, and a single police officer will be able to monitor the entire location from here. A room is provided in the base for them to relax,” Palaniammal added.
After Gandhipuram, police intend to install such permanent watch towers in a few more locations, including Oppanakara Street in Town Hall and Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram and RS Puram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore city police 25-ft watch towers CCTV cameras
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp