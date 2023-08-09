Home States Tamil Nadu

Awakened minds can help underprivileged: President Droupadi Murmu

Murmu expressed her deep spiritual connection with Auroville, citing its origin as Sri Aurobindo's vision realised by the Mother.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu at Matrimandir in Auroville on Tuesday | Express

President Droupadi Murmu at Matrimandir in Auroville on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  "Auroville is an extraordinary experiment for human unity and spiritual growth, aligned with Sri Aurobindo's philosophy of transformative power of the supermind. Awakened minds working together can achieve remarkable outcome, especially for the underprivileged, " President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

The President, who toured the 'Matrimandir,' attended a city exhibition and inaugurated a conference on 'Aspiring for supermind in the city of consciousness,' was addressing a gathering at Auroville.

Murmu expressed her deep spiritual connection with Auroville, citing its origin as Sri Aurobindo's vision realised by the Mother. Sharing a personal connection, Murmu mentioned her tenure as an honorary teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in the 1990s, emphasising that she learned as much as she taught and remains indebted to the experience.

She highlighted the significance of Aurobindo's birth anniversary coinciding with Independence Day, underscoring his dream of imparting India's spiritual essence to the world. She connected his ideals with India's modern global role and emphasised the resonance between his philosophies and India's message of 'One earth, one family, one future.'

Murmu praised Matrimandir's architecture, reflecting the teachings of Aurobindo and the Mother. She commended the city exhibition's model for integral and sustainable urban development and stressed the need for universal unity and peace.

The President recognised the contributions of Auroville's residents in India's journey towards positive transformation and its potential to provide solutions to global issues. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Auroville officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President Droupadi Murmu Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre Auroville
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp