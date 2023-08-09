Awakened minds can help underprivileged: President Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: "Auroville is an extraordinary experiment for human unity and spiritual growth, aligned with Sri Aurobindo's philosophy of transformative power of the supermind. Awakened minds working together can achieve remarkable outcome, especially for the underprivileged, " President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

The President, who toured the 'Matrimandir,' attended a city exhibition and inaugurated a conference on 'Aspiring for supermind in the city of consciousness,' was addressing a gathering at Auroville.

Murmu expressed her deep spiritual connection with Auroville, citing its origin as Sri Aurobindo's vision realised by the Mother. Sharing a personal connection, Murmu mentioned her tenure as an honorary teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in the 1990s, emphasising that she learned as much as she taught and remains indebted to the experience.

She highlighted the significance of Aurobindo's birth anniversary coinciding with Independence Day, underscoring his dream of imparting India's spiritual essence to the world. She connected his ideals with India's modern global role and emphasised the resonance between his philosophies and India's message of 'One earth, one family, one future.'

Murmu praised Matrimandir's architecture, reflecting the teachings of Aurobindo and the Mother. She commended the city exhibition's model for integral and sustainable urban development and stressed the need for universal unity and peace.

The President recognised the contributions of Auroville's residents in India's journey towards positive transformation and its potential to provide solutions to global issues. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Auroville officials were present.

