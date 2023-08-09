Home States Tamil Nadu

Awareness programme, marine exhibition held at Tamil Nadu

According to sources, the workshop titled 'Marine Fisheries Resources off Southwest coast of India', was conducted at Chinnathurai-Thoothoor.

Published: 09th August 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The new carangid (Vatta) species identified by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) from the Indian coast.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  Kochi and Chennai Zonal Base of Fishery Survey of India (FSI), Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying jointly conducted a three-day awareness programme, workshop, and a marine exhibition in the Thoothoor area recently.

According to sources, the workshop titled 'Marine Fisheries Resources off Southwest coast of India', was conducted at Chinnathurai-Thoothoor. "In the workshop, various items were displayed at the venue as a part of the Pradhan Manthri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)-sponsored project on marine mammal stock assessment in India, deployment of artificial reefs, various fishing gear models, fish blowups and fishery charts," sources said.  

Sources further said a technical session was arranged, wherein five scientific papers on the survey findings of the organisation and the safety measurements to be taken at sea and marine mammal stock assessment in India, were presented by FSI scientists C Babu, Solly Solomon, and Roshan Maria Peter. In addition, an awareness session was held on safety at sea and how to rectify engine problems onboard the vessels, which was explained by vessel engineer C Murugan and vessel skipper A Udayappan, sources added.

A marine exhibition was organised at Thoothoor, wherein the importance of marine mammals,  sharks, and their conservation measures, sea safety measures taken onboard vessels, and practical demonstration on a life raft, smoke signals, and parachute signals, were shown to the public and students, sources further said, adding that the event was attended by fishermen and students.

R.Jeyabaskaran, Director General, FSI, Kasinatha Pandian, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Assistant Director of Fisheries T Natarajan,  Joice V Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, NETFISH-MPEDA, A Tiburtius, Zonal Director, FSI, Chennai, Sijo P Varghese, Zonal Director, Kochi, and others participated, said a press note.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fishery Survey of India Pradhan Manthri Matsya Sampada Yojana marine exhibition
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp