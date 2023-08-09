Awareness programme, marine exhibition held at Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Kochi and Chennai Zonal Base of Fishery Survey of India (FSI), Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying jointly conducted a three-day awareness programme, workshop, and a marine exhibition in the Thoothoor area recently.



According to sources, the workshop titled 'Marine Fisheries Resources off Southwest coast of India', was conducted at Chinnathurai-Thoothoor. "In the workshop, various items were displayed at the venue as a part of the Pradhan Manthri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)-sponsored project on marine mammal stock assessment in India, deployment of artificial reefs, various fishing gear models, fish blowups and fishery charts," sources said.



Sources further said a technical session was arranged, wherein five scientific papers on the survey findings of the organisation and the safety measurements to be taken at sea and marine mammal stock assessment in India, were presented by FSI scientists C Babu, Solly Solomon, and Roshan Maria Peter. In addition, an awareness session was held on safety at sea and how to rectify engine problems onboard the vessels, which was explained by vessel engineer C Murugan and vessel skipper A Udayappan, sources added.



A marine exhibition was organised at Thoothoor, wherein the importance of marine mammals, sharks, and their conservation measures, sea safety measures taken onboard vessels, and practical demonstration on a life raft, smoke signals, and parachute signals, were shown to the public and students, sources further said, adding that the event was attended by fishermen and students.



R.Jeyabaskaran, Director General, FSI, Kasinatha Pandian, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Assistant Director of Fisheries T Natarajan, Joice V Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, NETFISH-MPEDA, A Tiburtius, Zonal Director, FSI, Chennai, Sijo P Varghese, Zonal Director, Kochi, and others participated, said a press note.

