Building owners want stay on closure of Tasmac shops in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 24 building owners have moved the Madras High Court with petitions challenging the state government’s decision to close down Tasmac outlets that complied with the parameters for closure.

The petitioners, including Balamurugan and Amalraj, said they had invested nearly Rs 30 lakh each to render the building premises suitable for running the outlets along with bar. The state government issued to a G.O. in April to identify 500 shops out of 5,329 outlets and later decided to close them.

The parameters for closure of shops are low sales, cluster of shops, located near religious and educational institutions, objections raised by the public for a long time, court litigations relating to closure and shops for which building owners consistently objected, the petitioner said. When the matter came up for hearing before Justice C Saravanan, he ordered notice to the government and directed to file reply within two weeks.

CHENNAI: A total of 24 building owners have moved the Madras High Court with petitions challenging the state government’s decision to close down Tasmac outlets that complied with the parameters for closure. The petitioners, including Balamurugan and Amalraj, said they had invested nearly Rs 30 lakh each to render the building premises suitable for running the outlets along with bar. The state government issued to a G.O. in April to identify 500 shops out of 5,329 outlets and later decided to close them. The parameters for closure of shops are low sales, cluster of shops, located near religious and educational institutions, objections raised by the public for a long time, court litigations relating to closure and shops for which building owners consistently objected, the petitioner said. When the matter came up for hearing before Justice C Saravanan, he ordered notice to the government and directed to file reply within two weeks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });