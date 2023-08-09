CMFRI sea ranches 4.8 million tiger shrimps in Palk Bay

Home States Tamil Nadu

"The shrimp seeds were released by fishermen of Munaikadu, in the presence of head-in-charge, principal investigator of the project Dr G Tamilmani,

RAMANATHAPURAM:  About 4.8 million green tiger shrimp were released in the Palk Bay by ICAR - Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Mandapam under the Central Sector Scheme for the sea ranching activities on Tuesday.

Official sources from CMFRI stated that a total of 4.8 million green tiger shrimp seeds (PL 20) were sea ranched in the Munaikadu (Palk Bay) under the project 'Sea ranching of Green tiger shrimp (Penaeus semisulcatus) Post Larvae (PL) in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu' funded by Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

"The shrimp seeds were released by fishermen of Munaikadu, in the presence of head-in-charge, principal investigator of the project Dr G Tamilmani, scientists and staff of Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI," the officials said.

The fishermen expressed that this activity will be helpful in replenishing the green tiger shrimp stock. A total of 68.54 million green tiger shrimp seeds were sea ranched in Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar since the initiation of the Project (February 2022). The sea ranching programme was coordinated by the Senior Scientist of the Centre Dr B Johnson.

