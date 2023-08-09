Crystal quartz weighing unit found in Tamil Nadu's Keeladi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: In a first, a weighing unit made of crystal quartz was found at 175 cm depth at a quadrant in Keeladi in the Sivaganga district on Tuesday. According to the joint director of the state archaeology department R Sivanantham, the crystal quartz is spherical in shape, with the top and base of the sphere cut off and made flat and smooth.



"The crystal is transparent in nature, measuring 2 cm in diameter, 1.5 cm in height, and 8 gm in weight. This antiquity was found along with terracotta hopscotch, iron nail, black-and-red ware, and red slipped ware," Sivanantham said.



Sources said the crystal quartz does not belong to this land but must have been imported from another place to be used as a weighing unit. "The department has earlier got crystal objects, including beads and others, over the phase of excavations, but this is the first time they have found a crystal weighing unit. So far, they have made nine quadrants in Keeladi and five quadrants in Konthagai for the excavation in the ninth phase," sources added.



Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the ninth phase excavation of Keeladi and one cluster village -- Konthagai -- through video conference from Chennai on April 6.

