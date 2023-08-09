Home States Tamil Nadu

Disrupted power supply throws light on dilapidated condition of Anganwadi centre

The power supply at the Anganwadi centre was disrupted two months ago after low-hanging power lines outside the building was knocked down by a heavy vehicle.

Published: 09th August 2023

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Prolonged power outage caused by snapped lines taking a toll on studies at the Anganwadi centre in Saravanapuram village, Perambalur district, has brought back to public attention a host of problems faced by the Anganwadi students.

The power supply at the Anganwadi centre was disrupted two months ago after low-hanging power lines outside the building was knocked down by a heavy vehicle. Despite raising the issue with the panchayat, no action was taken, parents rued.

As the authorities concerned drew criticism for conducting classes out in the open - instead of fixing the snapped power lines - a host of other issues, too, tumbled out, with parents and locals inviting attention to the dilapidated condition of the Angwanadi building.

According to the parents, the building has developed cracks in many parts and water seeps in through the roof and walls during rain. About 15 to 20 students are enrolled in the Anganwadi centre in Saravanapuram village in Ladapuram panchayat. The centre building was last renovated in 2013 at a cost of `1 lakh. J Ramakrishnan, a resident, told TNIE,

"The Anganwadi building has been lying in a dilapidated condition for over five years. Cracks have been formed on the walls and water seeps into the building during rains, spoiling food items kept in the kitchen. Moreover, sagging power lines outside the centre building get snapped when heavy vehicles pass by. This is the third time the low-hanging wires were snapped."

A 31-year-old parent, preferring anonymity, said, "Children are forced to take lessons outside the classrooms due to the power outage. This can lead to many problems. It is already hot outside and the building is so dark due to the lack of power supply.

The authorities concerned should immediately renovate the building and fix the severed electrical wire." When contacted, an official of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Perambalur told TNIE, "I was not aware of this situation. I will check into it and take the steps required at the earliest."

