DMK petitions President Murmu for Puducherry's statehood

The proposed statehood would allow Puducherry to independently advance its port, industries, fisheries, agriculture, and education sectors.

Representational image of President Droupadi Murmu. (File photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  DMK's Puducherry unit convenor and opposition leader R Siva has urged President Draupadi Murmu‘s assistance in securing statehood for Puducherry, a long-standing demand.

Siva, along with party MLAs and functionaries, submitted a memorandum to the President saying, without statehood, the elected government's authority is limited. Approval from the union government is needed for implementing key welfare schemes and employment initiatives.

The proposed statehood would allow Puducherry to independently advance its port, industries, fisheries, agriculture, and education sectors. Additionally, the move is expected to create employment opportunities for the youth, boost revenue, and expedite the implementation of welfare projects.

Additionally, he emphasised the need for including Puducherry as a member of the 15th Finance Commission. The exclusion has resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 4,000 crore in central share of taxes, as pointed out by the chief minister during Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent visit.

The DMK leader also requested intervention to initiate the process of writing off legacy government debt. Moreover, concerns have been raised about the interference of the executive lieutenant governor and IAS officers in the resolutions passed by the government. This impedes the fulfilment of promises made to the people and undermines democratic principles, he said.

Siva also highlighted the necessity to fill up more than 10,000 pending vacancies, bring new industrial policy, and create factories for better employment. Furthermore, he urged for the revival of institutions like AFT, Swadeshi, Bharathi Spinning Mills, and Lingareddy Palayam Co-operative Sugar Mill. These institutions, which were once vital sources of employment, need financial support from the union government for revitalisation.

