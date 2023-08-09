Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, PMK cross swords over Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s speech

In a press statement, Panneerselvam asked why PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss was silent after the union minister made the announcement and why didn’t the PMK leader boycott the house.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam and PMK Assembly floor leader GK Mani got into a verbal duel following the recent statement of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi that the proposed expansion plan of NLC mines in the Cuddalore district would not be withdrawn.

In a press statement, Panneerselvam asked why PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss was silent after the union minister made the announcement and why didn’t the PMK leader boycott the house. “Anbumani had recently said that the PMK was part of the NDA only at the Centre and not in Tamil Nadu. By remaining silent over NLC expansion, the PMK is refusing to save Tamil Nadu farmers. Is Anbumani silent owing to a pending court case related to granting permission to a medical college (when he was Union minister) ?”

In a rebuttal, Mani issued a press statement. “The PMK has staged several protests to  pressure the government to raise compensation for farmers who gave their land to NLC, significantly increasing payouts from meagre amounts to `25 lakh. It is in fact the DMK-led state government which is backing Joshi’s declaration that the NLC expansion would proceed unhindered.

If the government cancels licence for the NLC, which has been extended till 2036, the corporation cannot carry out its operation,” Mani said. Recalling Chief Minister MK Stalin’s commitment against new NLC mines, Mani highlighted Joshi’s assertion that the state government didn’t oppose establishing a third mine in Neyveli. “Despite having the power to terminate the licence for NLC to stop its operation, the state government is blaming the PMK,” Mani said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK PMK Pralhad Joshi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp