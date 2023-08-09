Home States Tamil Nadu

Driver siblings steal Rs 30L cotton in Salem, set truck on fire to cook up accident story 

“Meiyarasan (27) from Ramamoorthy Nagar in Kadayampatti in Salem district, runs a transport company and owns truck. In  July end, he needed a driver to transport urea from Mettur to Bijapur.

Published: 09th August 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

The accused were identified as Selvaraj (38) and his brother Prabhu (36) from Omalur in Salem district.

The accused were identified as Selvaraj (38) and his brother Prabhu (36) from Omalur in Salem district.

By Express News Service

SALEM:  The district police arrested two brothers on charges of stealing cotton bales worth `30 lakh and setting fire to a truck in Salem. The accused were identified as Selvaraj (38) and his brother Prabhu (36) from Omalur in Salem district.

“Meiyarasan (27) from Ramamoorthy Nagar in Kadayampatti in Salem district, runs a transport company and owns truck. In  July end, he needed a driver to transport urea from Mettur to Bijapur. So, he contacted Prabhu, who was a truck driver and Prabhu sent Selvaraj to drive the truck. Dharman, of Omalur, accompanied Selvaraj as an assistant driver,” police said.

“Urea was unloaded at Bijapur and cotton was loaded from Maharashtra on August 2. Selvaraj and Dharman left Maharashtra with 150 bales of cotton were travelling to Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district. However, on August 5 at 4 am, when the lorry arrived at Thomas Colony near Sankagiri, the cotton load caught fire. A few hours later, Selvaraj, Prabhu and Meiyarasan filed a complaint at the Sankagiri police station alleging that the bales were burnt in the fire,” police said.

“However, when we interrogated Selvaraj and Prabhu based on suspicion, it was revealed that Prabhu had stolen 92 bales of cotton worth Rs 30 lakh and set the truck on fire with the remaining 48 bales of cotton,” a police officer said.

“Prabhu had his own truck. But he sold it due to a debt problem. In this case, he planned to pay off the loan and buy a new truck and hence, he planned the incident. The cotton was confiscated and both of them were arrested. Search is on for two others,” police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
two arrested cotton theft
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp