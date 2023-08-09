Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan meets coir industry reps, discusses issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Environment Siva V Meyyanathan convened a meeting with coir industries manufacturing associations to discuss the classification of coir industries based on their methods of production.

The meeting centred on classifying coir industries based on their respective production methods. This was prompted by the draft notification from the Central Pollution Control Board, outlining categorisation into Orange, Green, and White classifications.

According to a statement, as outlined in the Central Pollution Control Board’s draft notification, coir manufacturing involving wet or dyeing processes is earmarked as an Orange-category industry. Conversely, coir production utilising dry processes finds its place in the Green category, while fabrication of coir items is designated under the White category.

The meeting offered a platform to deliberate upon the prevailing challenges encountered by the industries. Representatives were urged to contribute their insights by submitting suggestions regarding the draft notification circulated by the pollution control board in July. These will be submitted before August 31, aimed at refining the proposed classification of industrial sectors.

