Home States Tamil Nadu

Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan meets coir industry reps, discusses issues

Conversely, coir production utilising dry processes finds its place in the Green category, while fabrication of coir items is designated under the White category.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Siva V Meyyanathan

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for Environment Siva V Meyyanathan convened a meeting with coir industries manufacturing associations to discuss the classification of coir industries based on their methods of production. 

The meeting centred on classifying coir industries based on their respective production methods. This was prompted by the draft notification from the Central Pollution Control Board, outlining categorisation into Orange, Green, and White classifications.

According to a statement, as outlined in the Central Pollution Control Board’s draft notification, coir manufacturing involving wet or dyeing processes is earmarked as an Orange-category industry. Conversely, coir production utilising dry processes finds its place in the Green category, while fabrication of coir items is designated under the White category.

The meeting offered a platform to deliberate upon the prevailing challenges encountered by the industries. Representatives were urged to contribute their insights by submitting suggestions regarding the draft notification circulated by the pollution control board in July. These will be submitted before August 31, aimed at refining the proposed classification of industrial sectors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siva V Meyyanathan coir industries
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp