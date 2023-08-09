Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers allege private sago mill polluting Tamil Nadu's Pinni river, demand its closure

Published: 09th August 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Several farmers associations staged protests in front of the Collectorate during the grievance day meeting on Monday urging the implementation of the ten-point demand.

According to sources, 200 farmers from various parts of the district affiliated with Pinni river Agriculturalist Advancement Welfare Association stated a protest demanding the closure of a private sago mill, which they alleged was causing pollution in Pinni river near Pappireddipatti.

The protestors also sent a petition to the Chief Minister’s office seeking the immediate implementation of a ten-point demand. Speaking to the media, A Krishnamoorthy, a member of the organisation, said, “One of our key demand is the closure of the private sago mills in Pappireddipatti.

For many years, this sago unit has been releasing effluents generated in their mill into the Pini river and this has resulted in the massive degradation of water and soil in the surrounding areas. Further, the administration must take efforts to pump excess water from Vaniyar dam to the Pini river and restore dozens of lakes in the vicinity,” they said.  

K Sundharavadivel, another member, said, “We urge the state government to implement the 10-point demands as soon as possible for the farmers. Minimum support prices should be provided for crops like paddy, sugarcane, tapioca, turmeric, maize and milk. Further, the government must pass a special bill to allow farmers to hunt wild boars.

For damages of crops caused by peacocks and elephants, compensation should be provided at market value,” he said. Collector K Santhi held talks with the farmers and told that their petition would be forwarded to the concerned officials.

Tamil Nadu Farmers Pinni river
