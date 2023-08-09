Five new apps to ensure efficient governance in Puducherry

Debjani Dutta By

PUDUCHERRY: In order to redefine governance and public service and to streamline administrative processes, the Puducherry government has come up with five cutting-edge applications which will be launched by L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday. IT secretary D Manikandam told TNIE, these innovative solutions are designed to harness modern technology for seamless governance and improved service delivery across various sectors.

Unified Data Hub (UDH) app enables the government to enhance the effectiveness of its welfare schemes. Developed by NIC and implemented by the IT department, UDH has centralised data of all citizens of the UT. It brings together 23 departments and 150 schemes to collaborate and streamline the process of identifying eligible beneficiaries.

Through the app, the duration for beneficiary identification will dramatically reduce from a week to a few hours. The system offers online validation, de-duplication, and cross-referencing capabilities. This repository will include Aadhar data and shared service-oriented information to prevent ineligible individuals from accessing government assistance, said Manikandan. Before rolling out any new scheme or selection of beneficiaries, UDH will also serve as a decision support system.

KINETICS (Knowledge and Information by e-Tracking Central System) monitors PWD projects. It optimises resource utilisation and infrastructure maintenance. E-Office Application promotes paperless governance across all government ranks from the lowest rank of LDCs to the highest, including the lieutenant governor, said Manikandan. This digital overhaul is expected to enhance inter-departmental communication, reduce bureaucracy, and expedite decision-making processes, he added.

Call Before You Dig (CByD) app provides a centralised platform for obtaining permissions for digging and cable laying activities. Timely approvals are ensured, and minimises disruptions. Through the app Leveraging 5G for Public Service, the government plans to integrate 5G technology into various sectors like agriculture, education, and healthcare to revolutionise service delivery with enhanced connectivity and data-driven solutions.

The government is also working with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Bengaluru to train IAS officers and senior officials on Aadhar-related service delivery, aiming to promote technological literacy and awareness among the youth.

