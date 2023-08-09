Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor delaying nod to probe Madras University vice-chancellor S Gowri for 5 months 

The state higher education department wrote a letter on March 9 seeking permission based on evidence gathered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Madras University

Madras University (Photo |P Jawahar, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Raj Bhavan has been sitting on a request seeking permission to probe corruption charges against University of Madras vice-chancellor S Gowri for the past five months. The state higher education department wrote a letter on March 9 seeking permission based on evidence gathered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Raj Bhavan did not respond to an email sent by TNIE on Sunday.

It is alleged that Gowri, during his stint in Anna University between 2012 and 2020, transferred funds without indicating the proper names of recipients and issued a self-cheque for Rs 1.31 crore, further investing and re-investing funds without obtaining approval from the registrar of Anna University. It was found that open cheques were issued 96 times, and on 24 occasions, cheques were issued without bearers’ name. Cheque registers were not maintained as per format. The university had communicated this to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in November 2021.  

Gowri said a few faculty members with vested interest against extension of his tenure are spreading these allegations. The allegations pertain to my work period in Anna University, and I’ve already given my clarification to the CAG, Gowri said. His tenure as Madras University V-C ends on August 19. Some syndicate members recently wrote to the CM alleging that Gowri authorised spending of `30 lakh by inviting tenders in violation of the TN Transparency in Tenders Act.   

Irregularities by V-C also during current stint: DVAC

Quoting the letter from the state vigilance commissioner, higher education secretary D Karthikeyan, in his letter dated March 9 to the principal secretary to the governor, said, “During the course of the collection of vigilance intelligence, the DVAC has collected certain information against S Gowri. To conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations, the governor’s approval is required under Section 17A(1) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018.” Karthikeyan added that Gowri committed certain irregularities in his current post as the V-C of Madras University.

During his tenure as director of the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC) at Anna University, Chennai, from 2012 - 2020, it is alleged that Gowri indulged in improper record maintenance, financial mismanagement and violation of financial rules. Similarly, after being appointed the V-C of Madras University on August 20, 2020, Gowri spent `30 lakh to renovate his bungalow, violating tendering rules. The syndicate members’ letter to the CM said, “Instead of inviting open tenders, Gowri invited multiple tenders for bits and parcels, thereby violating the provisions of the TN Transparency in Tenders Act 1998.”

Responding to these allegations, Gowri told TNI E that EMMRC was one of the 21 media centres across the country established and funded by the University Grants Commission. “Funds allotted for EMMRC were scrutinised by the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) of the UG C. I obtained approval from the CEC at every level. The fund utilisation has also been approved by the Anna University V-C. I have provided explanations to the CAG as well.”

On spending of Rs 30 lakh, Gowri said, “I obtained approval from the finance committee and senate committee and adhered to every procedure before spending funds on the renovation of the bungalow.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Gowri vice-chancellor Madras University
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp