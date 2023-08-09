Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi collector launches helpline to clear doubts on women-related schemes

Kallakurichi Collector Shravan Kumar Jadavath launched a helpline number on Tuesday to facilitate the public in accessing and knowing about women-related schemes.

The 155330 helpline will provide advice on starting businesses | Martin Louis

The helpline number — 155330 — will address queries, concerns, and provide information about government initiatives. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

The helpline number — 155330 — will address queries, concerns, and provide information about government initiatives such as the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Movement (TNSRLM), Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Movement (TNULM), Deendayal Upadhyaya Rural Skill Training (DDU-GKY), and the Tamil Nadu Vaazhnthu Kaattuvom Project (TN-VKP).

According to the release, several initiatives are underway by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for the Development of Women (TNCDW) to enhance the livelihoods of women.

Collector Jadavath, in a release, stated, "Feel free to reach out to this dedicated telephone service centre which operates within the premises of the TNCDW. It ensures support for women from any corner of the state to access project particulars without incurring any costs.

Details including the establishment of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in both rural and urban locales within the district, information on bank loans, fund provision, training opportunities, account upkeep, project insights related to sustainable livelihoods, and the initiation of group-based enterprises through SHGs can be enquired through the helpline."

