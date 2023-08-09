Home States Tamil Nadu

Repair works on Srirangam temple to take a year: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu

"Nehru rushed to the spot the day it collapse. The stability of all 21 towers of the temple will be studied with the help of the NIT.

Published: 09th August 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers PK Sekarbabu and KN Nehru at the Srirangam temple on Tuesday | Express

Ministers PK Sekarbabu and KN Nehru at the Srirangam temple on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Repair works on Srirangam Ranganathaswamy temple, a portion of which collapsed on Saturday, will take a year, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu said on Tuesday. He, along with Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Tiruchy collector M Pradeep Kumar and corporation commissioner R Vaithinathan and other officials inspected the portion of the 'kodungai' on the Damodara Krishnakoil gopuram that collapsed.

"Nehru rushed to the spot the day it collapse. The stability of all 21 towers of the temple will be studied with the help of the NIT. The NIT has completed its study on the gopuram, and a detailed report will be ready in a day or two, after which we will immediately begin the repair works," Sekarbabu said.

"In 2015, Rs 34 lakh was spent for repair works in the temple. Recently, a detailed project report for repair works of Rs 94 lakh was also submitted to the HR&CE Commissioner. We have decided to carry out comprehensive repair work. An estimated Rs 2 crore will be needed. Since the temple has sufficient funds and strong patronage, works will be taken up on a war footing after consultations with Nehru," he added. Mayor Mu Anbalagan and Srirangam Joint Commissioner SS Sivaramkumar were present.

After the ministers left, BJP members led by H Raja arrived at the temple. Talking to reporters, Raja said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin should have rushed to temple when the part of the tower collapsed. The HR&CE department is ineffective and officials responsible should be suspended." Later in the evening, members of the Hindu Munnani staged a protest near Gandhi market alleging irregularities in the HR & CE department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srirangam Ranganathaswamy temple PK Sekarbabu KN Nehru
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp