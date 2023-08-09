Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents seek ban on quarry in Tamil Nadu's Kinathukadavu

A Sundaram, a farmer, has filed a case in the National Green Tribunal, Chennai, seeking a ban on all quarries in the taluk.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Kinathukadavu are seeking a ban on quarries in the area, accusing them of carrying out blasts without precautions.

Residents of Kinathukadavu are seeking a ban on quarries in the area, accusing them of carrying out blasts without precautions.

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Kinathukadavu are seeking a ban on quarries in the area, accusing them of carrying out blasts without precautions. They believe the groundwater level has gone down drastically due to the functioning of the quarries.

A Sundaram, a farmer, has filed a case in the National Green Tribunal, Chennai, seeking a ban on all quarries in the taluk. They are not following 16 conditions set by the Geology and revenue department, he said. "We have given repeated petitions in the last three years seeking action against these quarries but no action has been taken," Sundaram said.

Last week, TNIE found that a quarry in Singaiyanpudur village was blasting rocks without prior alarm and one of the rock pieces had fallen near a farmland. A resident told TNIE that they suspect the quarry was mining more than the permissible level and it should be inspected by the officials.

Another resident K Jagadees, whose house is located within 200 metres from a quarry in Veerappa goundanur village said, "My house has developed cracks due to quarry blasts. Dust covers the house and we are unable to breathe for more than 10 minutes after every blast." He said a total of 22 houses in Veerappa goundanur and neighbouring villages are affected by this.

V Sasikumar, assistant director of Geology and Mining department, said a field inspection will be held soon to check for violations in Singaiyanpudur. The officials also said that they have imposed fines against few quarries in Kinathukkadavu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quarry ban Kinathukadavu National Green Tribunal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp