Residents seek ban on quarry in Tamil Nadu's Kinathukadavu

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Kinathukadavu are seeking a ban on quarries in the area, accusing them of carrying out blasts without precautions. They believe the groundwater level has gone down drastically due to the functioning of the quarries.

A Sundaram, a farmer, has filed a case in the National Green Tribunal, Chennai, seeking a ban on all quarries in the taluk. They are not following 16 conditions set by the Geology and revenue department, he said. "We have given repeated petitions in the last three years seeking action against these quarries but no action has been taken," Sundaram said.

Last week, TNIE found that a quarry in Singaiyanpudur village was blasting rocks without prior alarm and one of the rock pieces had fallen near a farmland. A resident told TNIE that they suspect the quarry was mining more than the permissible level and it should be inspected by the officials.

Another resident K Jagadees, whose house is located within 200 metres from a quarry in Veerappa goundanur village said, "My house has developed cracks due to quarry blasts. Dust covers the house and we are unable to breathe for more than 10 minutes after every blast." He said a total of 22 houses in Veerappa goundanur and neighbouring villages are affected by this.

V Sasikumar, assistant director of Geology and Mining department, said a field inspection will be held soon to check for violations in Singaiyanpudur. The officials also said that they have imposed fines against few quarries in Kinathukkadavu.

