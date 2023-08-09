‘Uppiliyanthittu Street gets water just once in a month’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 50 residents of Uppiliyanthittu Street at Nanjundapuram landed up at the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) head office with empty pots demanding regular water connections in their area, instead of tanker supply. They submitted a petition to Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M Prathap highlighting their demands.

There are over 60 houses in Uppiliyanthittu, which is located in ward 62. “Many years ago, the civic body removed water pipelines from the area citing the construction of Nanjundapuram Railway overbridge. Since then, people have not been receiving proper water supply,” sources said.

Sumathi, a resident of Uppiliyanthittu told TNIE, “For the past 10 years, we have been receiving drinking water supply only in tanker trucks and that too only once a month. Officials must install taps and ensure a regular supply of water. Water supplied through tanker trucks to our area is not adequate. The civic body must at least send two tanker trucks to our area to cater to our needs.” The commissioner and the mayor assured the people to visit their area soon and take steps to address their demands.

