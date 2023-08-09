Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Uppiliyanthittu Street gets water just once in a month’

Sumathi, a resident of Uppiliyanthittu told TNIE, "For the past 10 years, we have been receiving drinking water supply only in tanker trucks and that too only once a month." 

Published: 09th August 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

There are over 60 houses in Uppiliyanthittu, which is located in ward 62.

There are over 60 houses in Uppiliyanthittu, which is located in ward 62.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Over 50 residents of Uppiliyanthittu Street at Nanjundapuram landed up at the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) head office with empty pots demanding regular water connections in their area, instead of tanker supply. They submitted a petition to Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M Prathap highlighting their demands.

There are over 60 houses in Uppiliyanthittu, which is located in ward 62. “Many years ago, the civic body removed water pipelines from the area citing the construction of Nanjundapuram Railway overbridge. Since then, people have not been receiving proper water supply,” sources said.

Sumathi, a resident of Uppiliyanthittu told TNIE, “For the past 10 years, we have been receiving drinking water supply only in tanker trucks and that too only once a month. Officials must install taps and ensure a regular supply of water. Water supplied through tanker trucks to our area is not adequate. The civic body must at least send two tanker trucks to our area to cater to our needs.” The commissioner and the mayor assured the people to visit their area soon and take steps to address their demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Uppiliyanthittu Street
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp