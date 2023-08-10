Home States Tamil Nadu

1,307 PG med seats left unfilled last year

Most of the vacant seats were of pre and para clinical subjects.

Published: 10th August 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As many as 1,307 post graduate medical seats remained unfilled after the special stray vacancy round of counselling held last year, informed MoS for Health Ministry Bharati Pravin Pawar in Parliament recently.

The minister was replying to a question raised by MP P Wilson. As per the information provided by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate of General Health Services (DGHS),1,307 seats remained unfilled after the special stray vacancy round of counselling for academic year 2022-23. Most of the vacant seats were of pre and para clinical subjects, the minister said.

MCC conducts the counselling for seats of undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses. Counselling for PG courses covers 50% seats of AIQ seats, 100% seats of central institutes and deemed universities, the minister added.

Wilson had also asked whether the government has any response to the fact that many meritorious poor and downtrodden are not getting a fair treatment in counselling in PG as the seats obtained by them through merit are counted towards the quota, which is in violation of orders of the apex court, due to NEET.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp