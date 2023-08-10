1,307 PG med seats left unfilled last year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 1,307 post graduate medical seats remained unfilled after the special stray vacancy round of counselling held last year, informed MoS for Health Ministry Bharati Pravin Pawar in Parliament recently.

The minister was replying to a question raised by MP P Wilson. As per the information provided by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate of General Health Services (DGHS),1,307 seats remained unfilled after the special stray vacancy round of counselling for academic year 2022-23. Most of the vacant seats were of pre and para clinical subjects, the minister said.

MCC conducts the counselling for seats of undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses. Counselling for PG courses covers 50% seats of AIQ seats, 100% seats of central institutes and deemed universities, the minister added.

Wilson had also asked whether the government has any response to the fact that many meritorious poor and downtrodden are not getting a fair treatment in counselling in PG as the seats obtained by them through merit are counted towards the quota, which is in violation of orders of the apex court, due to NEET.

