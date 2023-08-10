Home States Tamil Nadu

CPI to lay siege to union govt offices across Cauvery delta districts on August 12

The party demands the release of Cauvery water by Karnataka as per the Supreme Court’s order, to save the standing paddy crop.

Published: 10th August 2023

CPI flag

Image used for representational purpose .

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR : The CPI will organise picketing of union government offices across Cauvery delta districts on August 12 demanding the release of Cauvery water by Karnataka as per the Supreme Court’s order, to save the standing paddy crop. A decision regarding this was taken at a meeting in Tiruvarur on Wednesday in which party functionaries from across the delta districts participated. 

G Palanichamy, former MLA and member of the party’s control commission told reporters that following the release of Cauvery water on June 12, farmers across Cauvery delta districts began cultivating kuruvai paddy and farmers dependent entirely on water through the irrigation canals adopted the direct sowing method.

Hence the Karnataka Government should release the Cauvery water as per the allocation given by the apex court for the months of June, July and August immediately, Palanichamy said. He also called for implementing crop insurance for kuruvai paddy and for the government to pay Rs 35,000 per acre to farmers who lost their crop.

