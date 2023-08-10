Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri man held for poaching deer, tiger captured in Kanyakumari; woman injured in bison attack

The man confessed to hunting a deer and transporting its meat with the intention to sell. Kanniyakumari forest department captured a tiger that had been triggering panic among people in the Pathukani.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly hunting deer, was remanded in custody for 15 days on Tuesday. As per district forest officer KV Appala Naidu, during a routine inspection by Hogenakkal forest range officer in Ottamalai reserve forest on Sunday, the accused G Sakthi was held with a country-made gun and deer meat. During the inquiry, he confessed to hunting a deer and transporting its meat with an intention to sell. Following this he was arrested.   

Tiger captured at Pathukani area

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Kanniyakumari forest department captured a tiger that had been triggering panic among people in the Pathukani area. Sources said the tiger was roaming in Pathukani and other  forest areas, attacking cattle, and scaring people.

“Though the people in the area had earlier urged the forest department to catch the tiger, they were unable to do so for a long time. However, on Wednesday evening, the tiger was tranquilised and captured by the forest department teams.

The forest department personnel are in the process of shifting the tiger to another place or a zoo. Though forest officials did not respond to calls, a senior revenue officer confirmed that the tiger was captured at Kalaravayal at Pathukani area by forest department. 

Woman injured in bison attack 

SALEM:  A 48-year-old woman was injured in a bison (Indian gaur) attack in Yercaud on Tuesday evening. She was admitted in Salem government hospital. As per forest officials, J Dhanapakiyam, a resident of Kolagur village, was plucking leaves from a tree, while grazing goats, when she was attacked by the bison. Dhanapakiyam, who did not notice the bison near the tree, sustained serious injuries. The bison retreated when her pet dog barked. Forest officials are monitoring the area.

