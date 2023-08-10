Financial aid given to 1st-time Hajj pilgrims by Chief Minister Stalin
CHENNAI : Chief Minister MK Stalin has started distributing the state government’s financial support to first-time Hajj pilgrims. According to a press release, the state government has earmarked a sum of Rs 10 crore to extend financial assistance to those undertaking their maiden Hajj pilgrimage.
The assistance equates to Rs 25,070 for each of the 3,987 selected first-time pilgrims. Stalin on Wednesday handed over cheques to five of the chosen first-time Hajj pilgrims during an event held at secretariat. Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee KS Masthan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials were present.