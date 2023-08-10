Home States Tamil Nadu

Financial aid given to 1st-time Hajj pilgrims by Chief Minister Stalin

The assistance equates to Rs 25,070 for each of the 3,987 selected first-time pilgrims.

Published: 10th August 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Chief Minister MK Stalin has started distributing the state government’s financial support to first-time Hajj pilgrims. According to a press release, the state government has earmarked a sum of Rs 10 crore to extend financial assistance to those undertaking their maiden Hajj pilgrimage.

The assistance equates to Rs 25,070 for each of the 3,987 selected first-time pilgrims. Stalin on Wednesday handed over cheques to five of the chosen first-time Hajj pilgrims during an event held at secretariat. Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee KS Masthan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials were present.  

