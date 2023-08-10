Home States Tamil Nadu

Four Nellai youth hurl Molotov cocktail, 2 held

They allegedly uploaded a video on social media, in which they are seen testing a Molotov cocktail, on Tuesday.

Published: 10th August 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  A 25-year-old, and a 19-year-old were arrested, and a 17-year-old boy was detained after they allegedly uploaded a video on social media, in which they are seen testing a Molotov cocktail, on Tuesday. According to sources, the trio and another 16-year-old boy, who is on the run, made the Molotov cocktail through the help of YouTube videos.

“The police identified the two adults who were arrested as Esakkiappan and Saravanan. The district police found the video, in which some persons are seen throwing a Molotov cocktail on a wall, on social media, including Instagram. The suspects are also seen dancing to a movie song. Based on this, the police began an inquiry and zeroed in on the suspects in Valliyoor,” sources said.

Sources said a 16-year-old boy absconded before the police went to his house. “An inquiry revealed that the suspects learned about making the Molotov cocktail on Youtube. They also tested and recorded it for uploading the same on social media.

Sub-Inspector Parthiban registered a case in this connection. While the two adults have been remanded in judicial custody, the juvenile was sent to an observation home,” sources said. Valliyoor police seized the cellphones and are inquiring of any other intentions of making Molotov cocktail,” sources added.

Comments

