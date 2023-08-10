Fragment of snake figurine made of terracotta found in Keeladi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA : A fragment of a snake figurine made of terracotta was found at a depth of 190 cm in a quadrant in Keeladi during the ninth phase of excavation, said the joint director of the state archeology department R Sivanantham.



He said the fragment of a snake figurine made of terracotta was found at a depth of 190 cm in the quadrant while sorting pottery. "The eyes and mouth of the snake are intricately carved. Also, this figure is handmade and has a red slip with a rough surface. This figure measures 6.5 cm in length, 5.4 cm in width, and 1.5 cm in thickness. It is noted that this antiquity was found along with terracotta hopscotch, iron nail, black-and-red ware, and red slipped ware," he added.



A weighing unit made of crystal quartz was also found recently at a depth of 175 cm in a quadrant in Keeladi. Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the ninth phase excavation of Keeladi and one cluster village -- Konthagai -- through video conference from Chennai on April 6.

