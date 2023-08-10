Grieving monkey refuses to let go of dead baby in Chidambaram

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a heartbreaking incident, a grieving monkey refused to leave her dead infant's side and cradled it for days on end. The forest department officials finally cajoled her to let go of the dead baby on Tuesday.

The sad incident played out on the streets of Chidambaram over several days. A troop of monkeys in the temple town is a common sight.

A female monkey that calls Kasukadai Street home gave birth a few months ago. The mother continued to traverse the streets with the newborn.

Tragically, her baby died a few days ago. However, the monkey refused to accept her fate and was seen roaming the streets with the dead baby draped in her arms. While sitting, she would put the baby down but always stayed close and watched over it.

Thillai Seenu, a resident of Chidambaram and a social activist, said, "The distraught mother continued to cradle the baby. It even attempted to revive it by employing techniques similar to CPR."

The monkey displayed displeasure when someone approached her in an attempt to take away her dead baby. This was too much to take for the locals and their eyes welled up.

On Wednesday, the forest department personnel managed to separate them. A forest official said, "Following the retrieval, an autopsy was performed by a government veterinary doctor. We can only determine the cause of death after receiving the report."

Meanwhile, people have petitioned the department to relocate the monkey to a forest area. Sources said the residents fear that the absence of her baby could make her aggressive.

