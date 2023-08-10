Inflow to Lower Bhavani, Mettur dams reduces to trickle, farmers worried

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: The dipping water level in Lower Bhavani (Bhavanisagar) and Mettur dams has left farmers worried. With no significant rain in catchment areas, the inflow has dwindled to almost a trickle. Water resources department officials are in a tight spot over maintaining sufficient volume of discharge to cater to irrigation needs.

As of Tuesday morning, storage in the Lower Bhavani Dam in Erode was 83.46 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The dam was receiving 411 cusecs and the 1,205 cusecs of water was being released into Bhavani river and Kalingarayan canal for irrigation and drinking water needs.

According to WRD sources, officials feel that the current storage level may not be enough to release water into LBP canal scheduled on August 15. With farmers expecting water to be released on time, officials convened a meeting with them at the collectorate on Wednesday to seek their opinion on delaying water release until the storage improves. Sources said officials met farmers who are for and against the LBP modernisation project separately regarding the issue. But the farmers stood their ground and said they need water in LBP canal to save standing banana and sugarcane crops.

M Ravi, organiser, Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement, told TNIE, “Officials said the water level in the dam is low. But earlier, even when the storage level was at 63 feet, water was released on time for LBP irrigation. If water is not opened on August 15, we will not be able to save banana and sugarcane crop. Water availability in wells too is also not great. So water should be opened for irrigation at the said date. We emphasised that in the meeting.”

KR Sudhanthirarasu, president, Tamil Nadu small and micro farmers association, said, “Water should be released from the dam on the scheduled date. In case of scarcity, water can be supplied through turn system. We will accept it.”

KV Ponnaiyan, secretary, Lower Bhavani Ayakkattu Land Owners Association, said, “Paddy cultivation under LBP irrigation system starts only in September. In order to save standing crops, water should be opened on time.”

Officials said the current storage level would be enough to release water for LBP irrigation system for 90 days from August 15 to December 15. Thirumoorthy, executive engineer of LBP, said, “Both the water level and inflow are low. We sought the opinion of farmers if we could postpone water release.”

The water level in Mettur dam as of Tuesday morning was 56.39 feet against the capacity of 120 feet. The dam was receiving inflow of 4,654 cusecs. According to sources, the release of water for Cauvery Delta irrigation has been reduced to 7,500 cusecs from 9,000 cusecs since Tuesday night due to the rapidly receding water level.

PR Pandian, president of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations coordination committee, said, “Only if 25,000 cusecs of water is released from Mettur dam, kuruvai crop can be saved. What is being released currently is not enough to save standing crops. Even if the discharge is increased now, we cannot save the crop. The CM should intervene in the matter immediately and announce compensation of `35,000 per acre to the affected farmers.”

