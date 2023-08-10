Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC revokes charges against health official, orders promotion

HC has revoked a charge memo served to a health department official to block his promotion to favour the personal assistant of the Health Minister.

Published: 10th August 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has revoked a charge memo served to a health department official to block his promotion to favour the personal assistant of the Health Minister and ordered the concerned authorities to provide him with the promotion to the post of Deputy Director.

Justice N Sathish Kumar recently passed the orders on a petition filed by K Ananthajothi whom the charge memo was served on February 18, 2023, on flimsy grounds of appointing two cooks violating the rules when he worked as an administrative officer in Villupuram Govt Medical College Hospital.

When the seniority list for promotion to the post of DD was released on March 13, 2023, his name was removed, instead, the name of Ramesh Kumar, who is the senior PA to Tamil Nadu Health Minister, was added. And subsequently, he was promoted to the post.

Seeking revocation of the charge memo and providing promotion, Ananthajothi filed the petition.
The judge, in his order, observed, “All the circumstances make it clear that to satisfy somebody, such charge memo was issued with bald allegations without applying the provisions of 17 B of Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.” 

The charge is a result of some malafide action and it cannot sustain in the eye of the law and the same is liable to be set aside, he stated while revoking the charge memo.

