'No PU proposal over 25% quota to Pondy students pending with edu min'

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY : Union Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar, said that no proposal from Pondicherry University regarding the reservation of students from the union territory, in the 21 courses introduced in the university prior to 2013, is pending. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy had sent a letter to the Centre in connection with the matter, on October 15, 2021. The union minister said that he had replied to the CM.



In response to Puducherry MP V Vaithilingam (Congress) in the Lok Sabha recently, Sarkar said that at present Pondicherry University has reserved 25% in 21 courses. In addition to that, 20% is reserved for Puducherry/UT candidates in MBA (Business Administration) courses. Seats have also been reserved in MCA, M Sc (Computer Science) & M Com (Business Finance) courses, which are offered in both Karaikal and Puducherry campuses.



In the Karaikal campus, 25% of seats are reserved for Karaikal students. If the reserved seats are not filled, students from other regions of Puducherry are given preference. Similarly, in the Puducherry campus, 25% of seats are reserved for Puducherry, Mahe & Yanam residents, failing to fill which, students from Karaikal are prioritised. Ten students from Puducherry shall be admitted to the M Sc Biotechnology programme based on the merit list.



"There is no reservation for students from Puducherry in courses introduced after 2013. These include 36 PG courses, 10 PG integrated courses, and two PG Diploma courses," said Sarkar. He added that there is no any provision for domicile-based reservation in admission to Central Universities, which are governed by the Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006.

