Home States Tamil Nadu

No word yet on extending 24/7 water supply to new wards in Tiruchy

As of now, 65 wards comes within the purview of the Tiruchy city corporation. By 2025, it is expected to be increased to 100 wards with the annexation of the 27 panchayats.

Published: 10th August 2023 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Over 3.5 lakh households have already been provided with tap water supply.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy city corporation expects to implement the round-the-clock potable water supply project across the city by 2024. But it remains unclear when the project would be extended to the 27 panchayats which would be annexed and brought under the purview of the civic body by 2025. As of now, 65 wards comes within the purview of the Tiruchy city corporation. By 2025, it is expected to be increased to 100 wards with the annexation of the 27 panchayats.

However, the civic body is yet to chalk out the blueprint to implement the round-the-clock water supply project in the 27 panchayats. According to senior officials, the city corporation considering to expand the project to all the wards, adding that the project would, as of per its current scope, only cover the 65 wards.

They cited insufficient details concerning the condition of the underground pipeline infrastructure of the 27 panchayats. "By 2025, the wards within the city corporation limits would be increased from 65 wards to 100 wards. The annexation process would take at least two years. Therefore, we are not, for now, considering to assess the water supply pipeline infrastructure in the 27 panchayats. However, we would assess the requirements of the areas once we start implementing the project," a senior corporation official said. Meanwhile, some of the officials said it is not time yet to decide when the project would be expanded to the additional wards.

"We need to first assess the infrastructure of the 27 panchayats before we could decide on when to implement the project," a senior corporation engineer said. Meanwhile, residents, highlighting that the project would benefit the city, urged the corporation to expedite its implementation. "We no longer be forced to depend on 20-litre water cans. It helps us in cutting down on expenditure," said PK Palaniraja, a resident of Woraiyur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy city corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp