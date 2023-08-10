No word yet on extending 24/7 water supply to new wards in Tiruchy

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy city corporation expects to implement the round-the-clock potable water supply project across the city by 2024. But it remains unclear when the project would be extended to the 27 panchayats which would be annexed and brought under the purview of the civic body by 2025. As of now, 65 wards comes within the purview of the Tiruchy city corporation. By 2025, it is expected to be increased to 100 wards with the annexation of the 27 panchayats.

However, the civic body is yet to chalk out the blueprint to implement the round-the-clock water supply project in the 27 panchayats. According to senior officials, the city corporation considering to expand the project to all the wards, adding that the project would, as of per its current scope, only cover the 65 wards.

They cited insufficient details concerning the condition of the underground pipeline infrastructure of the 27 panchayats. "By 2025, the wards within the city corporation limits would be increased from 65 wards to 100 wards. The annexation process would take at least two years. Therefore, we are not, for now, considering to assess the water supply pipeline infrastructure in the 27 panchayats. However, we would assess the requirements of the areas once we start implementing the project," a senior corporation official said. Meanwhile, some of the officials said it is not time yet to decide when the project would be expanded to the additional wards.

"We need to first assess the infrastructure of the 27 panchayats before we could decide on when to implement the project," a senior corporation engineer said. Meanwhile, residents, highlighting that the project would benefit the city, urged the corporation to expedite its implementation. "We no longer be forced to depend on 20-litre water cans. It helps us in cutting down on expenditure," said PK Palaniraja, a resident of Woraiyur.

