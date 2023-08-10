Notes exchange: Madras HC refuses discharge plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court declined to order discharge of a bank official in a CBI case related to illegal exchange of currency notes by falsifying records ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Vellore.

During the run up to the polls, officials conducted a surprise check at the residence of DMK leader Duraimurugan. Further action led to seizing Rs 11.48 crore from Damodharan, a relative of local DMK functionary Pooncholai Srinivasan, who allegedly has links with Duraimurugan’s son and DMK candidate Kathir Anand.

Following the seizure, the polls in the constituency were withheld. Of the total seizure, Rs 5.61 core worth notes were detected to have come from the currency chest in Vellore.

As inquiries led to involvement of bank officials in exchanging the notes with Srinivasan in violation of rules, CBI registered a case against the concerned persons including Indian Bank senior manager M Dayanidhi, who was managing the affairs of the currency chest at Katpadi. Dhayanidi was accused of exchanging Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination notes into Rs 200 newly printed notes in violation of the RBI rules and currency chest regulations.

Seeking to discharge them from the case, they filed petitions in the special court for CBI cases. The court dismissed the petitions on March 28. Challenging the order, Dayanidhi and Srinivasan moved the petitions.

Justice G Jayachandran pronounced the orders recently dismissing the petitions saying that the violations were not minor, but an act of dishonesty by bank officials.

