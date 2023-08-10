Open drain poses threat to Thottapalayam locals  

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

VELLORE : For the past three years, the residents of Mariamman Kovil Street in Thottapalayam of Vellore district have been leading a risky life by being exposed to sewage as the protective wall around the area got damaged in heavy rain. Multiple petitions have been submitted regarding the reconstruction of the wall, but to no avail.

According to the residents, one side of the wall surrounding the sewage area was damaged three years ago during heavy rain. Consequently, whenever there is rainfall, the entire vicinity becomes inundated with overflowing sewage water forcing the residents and the students from the nearby government school to wade through the dirty water. This has negatively affected their health and increased the chances of accidents. No authorities have shown interest in initiating the wall reconstruction, said sources.

Murali, a resident, expressing his concern for the safety of school children who pass through the area, said, "There have been instances when the kids have come close to slipping near the exposed sewage. We, the residents, always keep a watchful eye on them while they cross the spot during morning and evening hours."

David, a motorcyclist, shared an incident when he had a close call, almost losing control of his bike. He narrowly avoided falling into the sewage water and emerged with minor injuries. He highlighted the lack of safety, especially during nighttime, in the area. "Building a compound wall will improve the situation," he said.

Suganya (33), another resident, said, "Crossing this area is like an adventure, dangerous and unsafe. There have been numerous instances of minor accidents and people getting injured. If at all not being extremely cautious while passing through the area, especially when more vehicles pass at a time, one would end up falling into the sewage."

She added that after constant complaints, a few officials visited the spot, took measurements, and assured the residents that they would cover the sewage passage. However, there were no further updates, she added.When contacted, Mayor Sujatha told TNIE, "We will look into the issue and take necessary action."

