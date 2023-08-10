Home States Tamil Nadu

Open drain poses threat to Thottapalayam locals  

One side of the wall surrounding the sewage area was damaged three years ago during heavy rain. Multiple petitions have been submitted regarding the reconstruction of the wall, but to no avail.

Published: 10th August 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Praveena S A
Express News Service

VELLORE : For the past three years, the residents of Mariamman Kovil Street in Thottapalayam of Vellore district have been leading a risky life by being exposed to sewage as the protective wall around the area got damaged in heavy rain. Multiple petitions have been submitted regarding the reconstruction of the wall, but to no avail.

According to the residents, one side of the wall surrounding the sewage area was damaged three years ago during heavy rain. Consequently, whenever there is rainfall, the entire vicinity becomes inundated with overflowing sewage water forcing the residents and the students from the nearby government school to wade through the dirty water. This has negatively affected their health and increased the chances of accidents. No authorities have shown interest in initiating the wall reconstruction, said sources.

Murali, a resident, expressing his concern for the safety of school children who pass through the area, said, "There have been instances when the kids have come close to slipping near the exposed sewage. We, the residents, always keep a watchful eye on them while they cross the spot during morning and evening hours."

David, a motorcyclist, shared an incident when he had a close call, almost losing control of his bike. He narrowly avoided falling into the sewage water and emerged with minor injuries. He highlighted the lack of safety, especially during nighttime, in the area. "Building a compound wall will improve the situation," he said.

Suganya (33), another resident, said, "Crossing this area is like an adventure, dangerous and unsafe. There have been numerous instances of minor accidents and people getting injured. If at all not being extremely cautious while passing through the area, especially when more vehicles pass at a time, one would end up falling into the sewage."

She added that after constant complaints, a few officials visited the spot, took measurements, and assured the residents that they would cover the sewage passage. However, there were no further updates, she added.When contacted, Mayor Sujatha told TNIE, "We will look into the issue and take necessary action."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp