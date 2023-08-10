Over 14,000 engineering seats filled in first round of TNEA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling, 9.8% of the seats were filled as 14,227 students, out of 22,761 eligible, were allotted seats. The College of Engineering Guindy (CEG), PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore and Rajalakshmi Engineering College in Chennai were the top colleges in which most seats were filled. Only 28 colleges were able to fill 40% of the seats.

Out of 80 students who scored 200/200 cut-off marks, 42 students opted for computer science. The most preferred branches were computer science, artificial intelligence, electronics and communication engineering and information technology, similar to last year.

For the remaining 1.3 lakh seats available, 1.54 lakh students will be competing. Experts say around 50,000 seats will be vacant at the end of the counselling. There were only a few takers for courses including civil engineering, chemical engineering, aeronautical science, mechanical engineering and specialised courses.

The provisional allotment for students for upward movement has also been given and applying for the second round started on Wednesday. Students who got provisional allotment through upward movement should join the colleges before August 14. The fees paid by them for the allotted seat and certificates surrendered will be sent to the respective colleges.

The second round will take place till August 11 for students in ranks from 22,763 to 87,049, having cut-off marks between 176.99 and 142. The rank for government quota seats is from 1,075 to 8,586.

