Tiruppur: MBC man’s house razed, ex-MLA among 3 booked

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR : Kangeyam police on Wednesday night registered a case against three persons, including Kangeyam Town chairman Suriya Prakash and former MLA NSN Natraj, for their alleged role in demolishing portion of the house of a person from a most backward community (MBC).

According to sources, K Siva, from MBC, lives in a house on a 3.5 cent plot at Alampati village for 15 years. “The land has been classified as poramboke land. My neighbour K Subramanian, a paddy trader, from the dominant community, is threatening us to leave the site. He claimed that lower caste people shouldn’t be staying in his neighbourhood and threatened to demolish my house,” Siva, a daily wager, told TNIE.

“On Tuesday night, when we travelled to my relative’s house, a group of men led by Subramanian used earthmovers and an axe to demolish the compound wall and a portion of my house,” he said. Meanwhile, Alampadi village president R Rajamani said, “We haven’t issued any showcause notice to Siva. Besides, revenue officials haven’t issued any notice to him.

I feel Subramanian has overstepped in the issue. No individual should take law in their own hands.” However, Subramanian has refuted the allegations. Earlier in the day, collector T Christuraj said he would take appropriate action.

