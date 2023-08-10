Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur: MBC man’s house razed, ex-MLA among 3 booked

The victim alleged that his neighbour claimed that lower caste people shouldn’t be staying in his neighbourhood and threatened to demolish his house.

Published: 10th August 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the dominant community issued death threats and demolished a portion of poor man belonging to Most Backward Classes (MBC) in Kangeyam in Tiruppur district

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR : Kangeyam police on Wednesday night registered a case against three persons, including Kangeyam Town chairman Suriya Prakash and former MLA NSN Natraj, for their alleged role in demolishing portion of the house of a person from a most backward community (MBC).

According to sources, K Siva, from MBC, lives in a house on a 3.5 cent plot at Alampati village for 15 years.  “The land has been classified as poramboke land. My neighbour K Subramanian, a paddy trader, from the dominant community, is threatening us to leave the site. He claimed that lower caste people shouldn’t be staying in his neighbourhood and threatened to demolish my house,” Siva, a daily wager, told TNIE.

 “On Tuesday night, when we travelled to my relative’s house, a group of men led by Subramanian used earthmovers and an axe to demolish the compound wall and a portion of my house,” he said. Meanwhile, Alampadi village president R Rajamani said, “We haven’t issued any showcause notice to Siva. Besides, revenue officials haven’t issued any notice to him.

I feel Subramanian has overstepped in the issue. No individual should take law in their own hands.” However, Subramanian has refuted the allegations. Earlier in the day, collector T Christuraj said he would take appropriate action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp