TN govt: New registration rule won’t increase flat rates

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration department has clarified that it is incorrect to say that the recent decision to rollback the circular passed during 2020 will increase the price of flats for buyers. According to a letter by secretary of commercial taxes and registration department B Jothi Nirmalasamy, the builders were misusing the earlier circular by not paying the registration charges of 5% meant for fully-constructed apartments.

Nirmalasamy said since 2020, for the constructed apartments, the possession of which have to be handed over to the beneficiaries, the developers, instead of executing the Deed of Sale of Flats in favour of them, started following the practice of executing only Construction Agreement along with the Sale deed of Undivided Share of land by suppressing the fact of completion of construction in the documents.

In 2020, instructions were issued to sub registrars not to insist on inclusion of Super builtup building when the documents are produced for registration. But in course of time, some builders started misusing this instruction by misinterpreting it, she said.

Nirmalasamy said, “The instruction issued in 2020 was being misused by developers by merely registering Construction Agreement at the rate of 1% stamp duty and 1% registration fee.”

Before July 10, 2023, for construction agreements, the stamp duty as well as the registration fee were 1% of the cost of construction. Nirmalasamy said sub registrars were not able to object to this as the specific instruction issued in 2020 saying not to insist for the inclusion of building in the document was in force. From June 10, the registration fee alone has been enhanced from 1% to 3%.

“If this practice of registering the sale of fully constructed flats as mere Construction Agreement persists, the innocent flat buyers may face problems in the future when they opt for subsequent sale of their flats,” she said, adding that considering this, the earlier instruction alone has been withdrawn now and the rates of stamp duty and registration fee for apartments have not been enhanced as it is wrongly misintepreted by some quarters.

The rollback helps the purchasers of flats to ensure they would get the sale deeds of both undivided share of land as well as their flat from the builders for the fully constructed apartment.

As per the prevailing rates, 7% stamp duty and 2% registration fee on the market value of the property are levied for the documents relating to the sale of Undivided Share of land and the construction-completed flats.

The existing procedure of registering the construction agreement will only be applicable to those who plan to purchase flat from the upcoming apartment construction projects, Nirmalasamy added.

