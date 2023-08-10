Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribals await community certificates, officials fail to reach out to them

Many are unaware of the benefits of community certificate. Some who realised their importance and applied for one said officials did not visit them to hold inspection despite submitting petitions.

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI : As the world celebrated International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Wednesday, many people living in tribal habitations in Mallapadi panchayat near Bargur are unaware of the benefits of community certificate. Some who realised their importance and applied for one said officials did not visit them to hold inspection despite submitting petitions several times.

Ten Irula families have been living in Marimanapalli for around three decades, and not many are aware that community certificate would entitle them to quota in education or government schemes. Ten people from the hamlet applied for certificate in the second week of June, but the VAO is yet to hold inquiries.
A Devi (21) a resident of the habitation told TNIE, “We have been demanding the administration to issue the certificate to us but we are yet to get it.”

Pachayappan (39), who lives in Neridamanapalli village in Kondappanayanapalli panchayat said, his son will soon join at Industrial Training Institute at Jamunamarathur in Thiruvannamalai district, but he is yet to get the community certificate although he had applied in June.

Samsudeen, who was VAO of Mallapadi panchayat  in June, was unavailable for comments. The incumbent VAO Muneer said there was no pending applications regarding the ST community certificate.
Bargur tahsildar Thilagam said the tribal people should meet her with their demands, and then she would enquire with the revenue officials. District Collector KM Sarayu said she would look into the issue.

