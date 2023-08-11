19,200 petitions for survey pending in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Around 19,200 petitions are pending in the survey department for the sub-division of patta land in Tiruppur district for over two years. The petitions were submitted in three Revenue Divisional Offices (RDOs), public grievance meetings held in collectorate on Mondays and in eight taluk offices- Avinashi, Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Dharapuram, Kangayam, Madathukulam and Udumalaipet.

R Ramesh a farmer from Kaniyampoondi said, “I own 36 cents of farmland, and wished to survey it for fencing. I submitted a petition last month and Rs 800 as fees. The surveyor arrived last week and surveyed it. He promised to give the field map plan.

Later, he told us to download it from the website. The map will not be of use unless there is an official seal. When I told them about this, they demanded bribe. I refused and threatened them to complain with senior officials. Only after that, the surveyor affixed the seal on the map.”

Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Propaganda Secretary) A Paramasivam said, “Farmers are most affected by sub-division of patta. When it comes to the transfer of ownership either through family members or third parties, the role of the surveyor is vital. But there are less than 30 surveyors in the entire district which is why the petitions are pending. Using the situation, some surveyors demand bribes.”

The assistant director of department of survey and settlement (Tiruppur) K Sasikumar told TNIE, “We have informed our superiors about the seriousness of the issue. Around 22 assistant surveyors who received training in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri will be deputed to clear the backlog and they will start work soon.”

