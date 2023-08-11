Home States Tamil Nadu

58-year-old ‘peeping tom’ beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's KK Pudur, 3 held

The arrested persons were identified as M Rahul (24) a daily wage labourer, his elder brother M Manikanda Moorthy (27) and his friend G Manoj (26).

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 58-year-old man who was assaulted by a gang on Tuesday night was found dead hours later in a sewer canal near KK Pudur. The victim allegedly peered at a woman who was breastfeeding her baby and tried to record it. Police arrested three persons, including two belonging to a right-wing outfit, in connection with the incident on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons were identified as M Rahul (24) a daily wage labourer, his elder brother M Manikanda Moorthy (27) and his friend G Manoj (26). Moorthy worked in a meat shop and Manoj was an ambulance driver. They both are members of Hindu Makkal Katchi (Tamilagam).

As per police, Rahul and his wife live in a rented house in Periya Subbannan Third Street at KK Pudur near Saibaba Colony. At 11.30 pm on Tuesday, when she was breastfeeding her child, her neighbour M Mushtaq Ahamed (58), peeped and videographed her. As she raised the alarm, Mushtaq ran to his house and locked it from inside.

Rahul alerted his brother Manikanda Moorthy and he came there with his friend Manoj. The three picked up a quarrel with Mushtaq who was under the influence of alcohol and beat him up severely. Locals alerted Saibaba Colony police and a team arrived at the spot. The police advised Rahul and his family to lodge a complaint against Mushtaq on Wednesday morning.

Around 5.30 am, Mushtaq was found dead inside a drainage canal near the house. Upon being alerted, Saibaba Colony police sent the body for post-mortem examination.  As per police, the three assaulted Mushtaq after police left the place at around 1.15 am on Wednesday. He fell into the drain and died. Police altered the case to murder and arrested the three on Wednesday night.  Mushtaq had separated from his family a few years ago and was working as a supervisor in a bike showroom in the city, police said.

