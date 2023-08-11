Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai - Tiruchendur Express to run faster by 40 mins from Aug 15

Currently, the Chendur express departs from Egmore at 4.05 pm and reaches Tiruchendur at 6.50am the following day.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The travel time of Chennai - Tiruchendur Express, the longest train service within Tamil Nadu covering a distance of 779 km, will come down by around 40 minutes and be converted to superfast from August 15. The train currently has a travel time of 13 hours and 45 minutes.

Currently, the Chendur express departs from Egmore at 4.05 pm and reaches Tiruchendur at 6.50 am the following day. “Starting from August 15, the train will reach Tiruchendur at 6.10 am,” said a statement from the southern railway. In the return journey, the train will leave Tiruchendur at 8.25 pm from August 16, instead of 8.10 pm, and reach Egmore at 10.25 am the next day.

Until a few years ago, the train took 16 hours and 30 minutes to cover the entire distance. The train stops at 28 stations in both directions. The train will no longer stop at Satur during the trip from Chennai and at Budalur during the journey from Tiruchendur. The train comprises 17 coaches - nine sleeper, four unreserved and three AC (one each of 1A, 2A and 3A).

R Pandiaraja, member of the zonal rail users consultative committee, SR, said, “The train has huge patronage across the state. Five more coaches can be added to the train for the benefit of passengers.” However, a railway official said, “Coach augmentation decisions are taken based on ticket demand.”

