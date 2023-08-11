ED freezes Rs 30crore asset of Senthil Balaji’s kin in Karur 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 2.49-acre land valued at more than Rs 30 crore belonging to the sister-in-law of minister V Senthil Balaji has been frozen as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against him, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday.

The minister was being questioned by the agency at its office in Shastri Bhavan in Chennai after it took him into custody from Puzhal prison late on August 8 as per the order of the Supreme Court in connection with a ‘cash-for-jobs’ scam in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations.

The Karur property was unearthed by the agency during searches undertaken on Wednesday and the land parcel, along with a bungalow being built on it, has now been placed under a freeze order in accordance with Section 17(1A) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED initiated an investigation in the case based on three FIRs registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai.

‘Rs 30 cr land bought for mere Rs 10 lakh’

The agency said its investigation found that “a substantial parcel of land measuring 2.49 acres located on Salem Bypass Road at Andankoil in Karur was acquired by P Lakshmi from one Anuradha Ramesh for a mere Rs 10 lakh, as against the land’s true value amounting to more than Rs 30 crore”.

“However, while scrutinizing the income source of P Lakshmi, it was revealed that she lacked any credible means of income and her assertion of selling old jewellery to secure Rs 10 lakh for the land purchase was proven to be fictitious,” the agency said. Subsequently, the ED said, this plot of land was “gifted to her daughter Nirmala, wife of Ashok Balaji”.

The ED initiated an investigation in the case based on three FIRs registered and chargesheets filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, in the scam in which Senthil Balaji was listed as the main accused.

It was alleged that Balaji, in collaboration with his brother RV Ashok Kumar and his personal assistants B Shanmugam and M Karthikeyan, gave away jobs by accepting cash.

“Upon further investigation, it was disclosed that the remaining sum required for the land acquisition was paid in cash to Anuradha Ramesh. The cash, in turn, was used by Anuradha Ramesh to procure another piece of land in the vicinity,” the ED release said.

Despite multiple summons issued to Ashok Balaji, Nirmala, and Lakshmi, they did not appear before the agency in person, demonstrating a lack of cooperation with the ongoing investigation, the official release said.

