Godrej to invest Rs 515 crore to set up manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) will be setting up its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu district with an investment of Rs 515 crore in the next five years. The unit will provide employment opportunities for 446 persons. The memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and GCPL executive chairperson Nisaba Godrej, at the secretariat.

An official release said the new facility in Chengalpattu will have an inclusive and gender-balanced workforce. The company is planning to employ 50% of women for this facility along with 5% of the employees from LGBTQ and people with disability communities. The new unit will serve as a manufacturing hub for a wide range of renowned brands and products including soaps, facial creams, mosquito repellants, etc.

Godrej Consumer Products is part of the Godrej Group which is an 125-year-old business conglomerate.

Across the globe, there are around 120 crore consumers for the products of this group and the annual turnout of this firm is around 7,667 crore. The GCPL has established its manufacturing units in 33 places and this company has a manufacturing facility in Maraimalainagar and is now planning to establish a new modern manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu district. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, Industries Secretary S Krishnanan and senior officials were present on the occasion.

