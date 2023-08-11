Home States Tamil Nadu

‘If closed, can Anbumani give jobs to corpn staff?,’ asks Paneerselvam

Addressing the media in Vadalur, he said, "Nearly 40,000 workers and their families rely on NLCIL."

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Paneerselvam

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  On PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss’ persistent demand for the closure of NLCIL, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Paneerselvam asked whether Anbumani could offer jobs to NLCIL workers in case of its closure.

Addressing the media in Vadalur, Paneerselvam said, “Nearly 40,000 workers and their families rely on NLCIL. However, Anbumani appears to advocate for NLCIL’s closure. Can he assure jobs for these workers? He brought individuals from other districts to incite unrest in Cuddalore. The residents and land donors did not participate in the protest. Although Anbumani protested against NLCIL, he did not raise the matter with his alliance’s ruling government at the centre. Protests should be conducted democratically without disrupting public order.”

The minister said DMK adheres to a single principle, theory and alliance. “Our alliances are based on steadfast principles. During the DMK’s governance, the highest compensation was awarded for the parcels of land acquired by NLCIL. Both permanent and contract positions were provided under our administration. We effectively raised concerns and found solutions for issues with NLCIL,” he said.

He said when Anbumani and his party leader Shanmugam held central ministerial positions, they did not raise the matter of NLCIL with the ruling government. “NLCIL is currently constructing a canal for Paravanaru on previously acquired land. Delaying this project could lead to flooding, affecting both farmlands and NLCIL operations during the monsoon season,” he added.

