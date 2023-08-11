Madurai Bench of Madras HC protects bank employee's 'right to vent', quashes charge memo issued to him

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

MADURAI: After a bank employee's criticism of his superiors in a WhatsApp group chat almost cost him his job, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has come to his rescue by observing that the petitioner had only exercised his 'right to vent'. Allowing a petition filed by A Lakshminarayanan, a Group B office assistant (multi-purpose) at Tamil Nadu Grama Bank in Thoothukudi, seeking a direction to quash the charge memo issued to him, Justice GR Swaminathan said the petitioner's act would not amount to misconduct or even attract the Conduct Rules.



"Every employee or a member of an organisation will have some issue or the other with the management. To nurture a sense of grievance is quite natural. It is in the interest of the organisation that the complaints find expression... It will have a cathartic effect. If in the process, the image of the organisation is affected, then the management can step in but not till then," he observed.



Moreover, the petitioner, who is also an office bearer of the Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Workers Union, had not expressed the opinion publicly. He had only shared it among the members of a private WhatsApp group started by him, the judge pointed out. If the conversation had taken place at home or at a tea shop, the management could not have taken note of it. Merely because it took place among a group of employees on a virtual platform with restricted access, it cannot make a difference, he added.



"The principles applicable to a chat in a home can be applied to what takes place in an encrypted virtual platform that has restricted access. Such an approach alone will be in consonance with liberal democratic traditions. What the authorities propose amounts to thought-policing," he expressed. He also spoke in favour of recognising the concept of 'group privacy'. "Not only individuals, but even groups have privacy rights," he added.



Also questioning the source through which the management came to know about the conversation, the judge said if the management has a mole among the members and snooped on the contents of the conversation among them, the person who had expressed his opinion in the first instance cannot be proceeded against. "In the coming days, powerful managements may be possessed with Pegasus-like technology providing them access to private conversations. Courts may dread such a scenario, but then would still firmly say that charges cannot be framed on the strength of information gleaned through such means, as long as the content shared is within the legal bounds," he said.



Though the bank counsel cited a circular issued by the management in 2019, on the code of conduct to be followed by the employees while expressing their views on social media, the judge opined that such an interference might amount to unfair labour practice. "When even prisoners have fundamental rights and it has been declared by the apex court that Part III of the Constitution does not stop at the prison gates, it would be ridiculous to suggest that the moment a person becomes a bank employee, he has to bid goodbye to Article 19(1)(a) (Freedom of Speech and Expression)," he added.



There are some political leaders who make statements that are in bad taste and yet refuse to apologise. But when it was indicated during the hearing that his message was in bad taste, the petitioner readily apologised, the judge further mentioned and quashed the charge memo issued against him.

