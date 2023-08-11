Home States Tamil Nadu

Private agencies to be roped in to ensure upkeep of public parks in Tiruchy

The private agencies to which the parks were leased out were permitted to collect entry fees.

Published: 11th August 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Ibrahim park at WB road in Tiruchy | mk ashok kumar

A view of the Ibrahim park at WB road in Tiruchy | mk ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Amid complaints about poor maintenance, the Tiruchy city corporation mulls leasing out some of the public parks in the city to private entities. In May, the civic body had on pilot basis leased out Ibrahim Park on West Boulevard road, Chinnaswamy Park on Rajaram road, and a park in RS Puram (south) to ensure proper maintenance.

The private agencies to which the parks were leased out were permitted to collect entry fees. With complaints about what is said to be the poor upkeep of city parks popping up, the city corporation is considering to lease out more parks to private parties.

"Over 310 public parks comes within the purview of the city. The corporation is not in a position to spend even Rs 2 lakh on a park on an annual basis. Therefore, we plan to lease out the parks to ensure its maintenance," said an officer who sought anonymity. Meanwhile, senior officials said the plan is in the pipeline, pointing out the difficulty in roping in private players willing to manage public parks with nominal fees as low as Rs 3 per visitor.

They said the residents associations they approached expressed hesitance in giving out financial support to maintain public parks. "Of now, three public parks are leased out. We are trying to rope in more private players. But most of them are unwilling to hire out public parks that are not situated in prime locations. However, all efforts are on," a senior official said. Recently, Mayor Mu Anbalagan inspected a park in KK Nagar following a complaint about visitors spotting a snake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy city corporation public parks
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp